Atlético charged by UEFA for fan's alleged Nazi salutes
PTI | Nyon | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:19 IST
- Switzerland
Atlético Madrid was charged by UEFA on Friday after a fan was filmed apparently making Nazi salutes at a Champions League game.
The club was charged with ''discriminatory behaviour'' and for fans throwing objects during Atlético's 1-0 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday.
UEFA disciplinary rules hold clubs responsible for fan misconduct inside stadiums. No timetable was given for a verdict.
Atlético hosts the second leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
