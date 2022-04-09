Left Menu

Not used to bowling four overs, but getting there: Hardik

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday said bowling a full quota of four overs in the IPL is tiring but insisted he is getting better with each passing game.Pandya has struggled to manage his bowling workload post his back surgery in 2019.His last appearance for India was against Namibia in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on November 8 last year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 01:12 IST
Not used to bowling four overs, but getting there: Hardik
  • Country:
  • India

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday said bowling a full quota of four overs in the IPL is tiring but insisted he is getting better with each passing game.

Pandya has struggled to manage his bowling workload post his back surgery in 2019.

His last appearance for India was against Namibia in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on November 8 last year. At that marquee event, he had bowled just four overs -- two each against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

However, the Gujarat Titans skipper has bowled a full quota of four overs in all three of the team's matches in the ongoing IPL. ''I am going to get better with every game. I am getting tired as I'm not used to bowling four overs. But I'm getting better,'' Pandya said at the post-match presentation after his side defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets. Pandya lavished praise on youngster Shubman Gill, who scored a brilliant 96, and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia who smashed two sixes of the last two deliveries to help the Titans register a memorable win.

''Gill is telling everybody that he is there. A lot of credit goes to Sai (Sudarshan) as well for that partnership. It kept us in the game. ''Hats off to Tewatia. It is difficult to go out there and hit, and to do it under this pressure is great.'' PTI APA PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022