Left Menu

I-League: Churchill Brothers hoping to continue fine form against bottom-placed Kenkre

In-form team Churchill Brothers will go head-to-head against bottom-side and winless Kenkre FC Gameweek 11 of the I-League at the Naihati Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Naihati (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-04-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 16:16 IST
I-League: Churchill Brothers hoping to continue fine form against bottom-placed Kenkre
Churchill Brothers team during a practice session (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In-form team Churchill Brothers will go head-to-head against bottom-side and winless Kenkre FC Gameweek 11 of the I-League at the Naihati Stadium on Friday. Kenkre succumbed to their seventh loss of the season after going down 2-1 to NEROCA on Tuesday. "It was a pretty close match. We should have capitalised on our chances. A lapse in concentration at the start of the second half cost us the game," said head coach Akhil Kothari.

Having not won a match so far doesn't put any extra pressure on his side, Kothari claimed. "We just want to focus on our plans and minimize our errors. If we can do that, we'll be on our good side." The 22-year-old Al Azhar Delhiwala has been Kenkre's captain since the I-League Qualifiers, where they finished 2nd to win promotion. "It's been great being a part of Kenkre. I've been motivating the players from the start. We have worked hard together."

Referring to their next opponents, Kothari said, "Churchill are playing well. They are seasoned opponents and have won the I-League before. We look forward to a much-improved performance against them." Churchill Brothers are one of the league's most in-form teams at the moment. They picked up their third win in four games against Real Kashmir thanks to a sensational last-minute winner from Kingslee Fernandes. "Kingslee is a very good player. Nothing is impossible for him. We kept the faith until the last minute and we won the game," said head coach Antonio Rueda.

The Red Machines have now lifted themselves to 6th in the table and a late push for the title cannot be ruled out, but Rueda is only taking one match at a time. "It's going to be difficult (challenging for the title). Right now we're only thinking of the Kenkre match. We want to finish in the top 7 and qualify for the championship round first." Kenkre might be sitting at the bottom of the standings but the Spaniard believes his team will need to be on their toes for 95 minutes. "Kenkre are not an easy team. They only lost 1-0 to leaders Mohammedan. The league is very difficult for all teams," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022