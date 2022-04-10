Left Menu

Cycling-Dutch rider Vader to stay in hospital after crash

Dutch rider Milan Vader, who suffered a life-threatening crash at the Tour of the Basque country on Friday, will remain under observation in hospital, his team said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 00:31 IST
Cycling-Dutch rider Vader to stay in hospital after crash

Dutch rider Milan Vader, who suffered a life-threatening crash at the Tour of the Basque country on Friday, will remain under observation in hospital, his team said on Saturday. The 26-year-old crashed during a descent in the fifth stage and was put into an induced coma, Dutch media reported.

The Jumbo-Visma team did not elaborate on his condition in a statement released on Saturday after the sixth stage. "Milan will remain in the University Medical Hospital in Bilbao for the next days for observation and further recovery," the Dutch team said.

"If there is news, we will come back to you again." Vader finished 10th in the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022