Left Menu

Soccer-Santos hold Fluminense 0-0 in Serie A opener

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 10-04-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 03:17 IST
Soccer-Santos hold Fluminense 0-0 in Serie A opener
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Fluminense and Santos kicked off the 2022 Brazilian Serie A season on Saturday with a 0-0 draw at the Maracana stadium. Fluminense, who last week won the Rio de Janeiro state championship, had more of the game but they could not find a way past a stuffy Santos team and in-form goalkeeper Joao Paulo.

Fluminense had 17 shots on goal, compared to Santos' three, with former Brazil striker Fred coming closest for the home side with a shot that hit the woodwork six minutes before the final whistle. Almost 23,000 fans watched the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022