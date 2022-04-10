Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Bale greeted by boos for Bernabeu comeback

Gareth Bale was greeted by loud boos on Saturday as he made his first competitive appearance on the Santiago Bernabeu pitch in more than two years during Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe. The 32-year-old had made only four previous league appearances for Real this season -- all away -- and his last outing at the club's home ground had been in February 2020 when Madrid were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in the Champions League.

Soccer-Mbappe on fire again, Neymar back to his best as PSG demolish Clermont

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were on fire on Saturday as both scored hat-tricks as Paris St Germain hammered Clermont 6-1 away to move a step closer to the Ligue 1 title. Mbappe, who scored two and set up two last weekend against Lorient, struck both sides of the interval, just like Neymar, to take his league season tally to 20 and put PSG on 71 points from 31 games. They are 15 points ahead of second-placed Stade Rennais.

Soccer-Ronaldo apologises after mobile phone incident following Man United loss

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised after he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter's hand following his side's 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday. Footage emerged on social media of Ronaldo appearing to swipe his hand towards the ground as he walked off the pitch and headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park. Eyewitnesses said the 37-year-old had knocked a fan's phone out of their hand and it smashed to the ground.

Basketball-'Game changer' Howard, Smith ready to rock WNBA draft

All eyes are on Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard and Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith with a deep pool of talent set for Monday's Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft. The beleaguered Atlanta Dream, fresh off their third consecutive losing season with a record of 8-24, acquired the top pick from the Washington Mystics this week, with Howard and Smith expected to go in the first two picks after their respective March Madness campaigns were cut short.

NBA fines 3 players for Hornets-Magic altercation

The NBA fined three players a total of $50,000 on Saturday for their roles in Thursday night's on-court altercation between the Orlando Magic and host Charlotte Hornets. Magic forward Admiral Schofield was fined $20,000, while Magic center Robin Lopez and Hornets center Montrezl Harrell were fined $15,000 each.

Golf-No place for amateurs at brutal Augusta National

So tough were conditions at Augusta National on Saturday that a good amateur would have struggled to break 100, said one of the professionals who was buffeted by the cold, gusty winds in a tortuously difficult third round. Australian Cameron Davis was asked what he guessed a 10-handicapper might have shot.

Golf-Creaky putter rather than creaky body bring Woods undone at Masters

It might be a minor miracle that Tiger Woods is even playing the Masters but there will be no major miracle in the form of a sixth Green Jacket on Sunday. On a Saturday afternoon almost cold enough to cause frostbite at Augusta National, Woods' creaky 46-year-old body literally limped to a six-over-par 78 that in the big scheme mattered not one iota.

Soccer-Real Madrid stroll past Getafe to close on title

Real Madrid moved a step closer to the LaLiga title after easing past city rivals Getafe 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez. With seven games left, Real extended their lead atop the standings to 12 points over Sevilla and 15 clear of Barcelona, who have two games in hand and face second-bottom Levante on Sunday.

Figure skating-American skater Liu announces retirement at 16

World bronze medallist figure skater Alysa Liu announced her retirement at the age of 16 on Saturday, saying she will be moving on with her life after having achieved all her goals in the sport. A two-time United States national champion, Liu made her Olympic debut in Beijing in February and finished third at the world championships two weeks ago.

NFL-Steelers QB Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday at the age of 24 after being hit by a vehicle, according to a report on the NFL website on Saturday. Haskins, a former first round draft pick who was expected to compete with two others for the Steelers' starting quarterback role after the January retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, was reportedly in South Florida training with team mates.

