Golf-Shaky Scheffler holds steady to take lead into Masters final round

Scottie Scheffler had looked poised to run away with the Green Jacket on Saturday, but instead the Masters is set for a thrilling finish after the world No. 1 produced a brilliant escape on his final hole to take a three-shot lead going into the final round at Augusta National.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2022 05:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 05:44 IST
Scottie Scheffler had looked poised to run away with the Green Jacket on Saturday, but instead the Masters is set for a thrilling finish after the world No. 1 produced a brilliant escape on his final hole to take a three-shot lead going into the final round at Augusta National. Leading by seven at different points, Scheffler struggled through the back nine with three bogeys over his closing five holes, including the last after the American's tee shot landed deep in the bushes.

But Scheffler happily settled for bogey at 18 to card a one-under 71 that left him three clear of Australian Cameron Smith, who had the round of the day, returning a four-under 68. South Korea's Im Sung-jae, runner-up at the 2020 Masters, also had a 71 to sit five back, while Irishman Shane Lowry (73), and South African Charl Schwartzel (73) are seven adrift of the leader.

The wild finish on a cold, wind-whipped afternoon at Augusta National pried the spotlight off Tiger Woods, who saw his hopes for a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket come to an end with a six-over 78. His comeback from a career-threatening injury will continue on Sunday.

