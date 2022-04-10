Injured Giovanni Reyna will not play again this season, confirms Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Giovanni Reyna will not play again this season after suffering a muscle and tendon injury. Reyna has featured in just 13 games across all competitions in the 2021-2022 campaign and has missed over 100 days for the Bundesliga giants.

The 19-year-old started in BVB's latest Bundesliga outing against Stuttgart on Friday but only lasted six minutes before limping off. Dortmund have now revealed the full extent of his injury in an official statement on their website. The club said: "Midfielder Gio Reyna, who had to be substituted early in the game, suffered a muscle and tendon injury. The season is over for the American."

Dortmund went on to provide updates on Mats Hummels and Mahmoud Dahoud, who also picked up injuries against Stuttgart. "Central defender Mats Hummels, who was unable to continue the game after half-time, will be out for several weeks due to a muscle injury in his thigh. Midfielder Mo Dahoud's shoulder injury will require further investigation in the coming days," the statement added.

BVB will play their next fixture against Wolfsburg on April 16. (ANI)

