Tvesa, Diksha way down as Rashid in Top-10 at unique Mixed event in Pattaya

India's Rashid Khan rounded off a satisfactory week at the USD 750,000 Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup with a Top-10 finish as he carded 3-under 69 on the final day. He was the best among the Indians in this unique event where men and women played together.

Among other Indian men who made the cut, Ajeetesh Sandhu (72) was T-30, while S Chikkarangappa (72) and Viraj Madappa (70) were T-39.

The two Indian women in the fray, Diksha Dagar (74) and Tvesa Malik (76), who made the cut finished T-65 and T-68 respectively.

For Rashid, this was the second Top-10 of 2022 after finishing T-6 at the Royals Cup and he was also T-23 at the DGC Open.

Ratchanon Chantananuwat, Thailand’s teenage golf sensation, claimed the USD 750,000 Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup – to become the youngest male player to win on one of the game’s major Tours. The 15-year-old amateur –– fired a seven-under-par 65 to finish on 20 under and beat Korean Joohyung Kim by two shots at Siam Country Club’s Waterside Course.

Kim, aged 19, returned a 64 while American lefthander Paul Peterson and Bio Kim from Korea ended third, one stroke behind after firing 68 and 69 respectively.

Ratchanon, at 15 years old and 37 days old, improved upon the previous best youngest winner mark set by Japan’s Ryo Ishikawa, who was 15 years and eight months when he won the Japan Tour's 2007 Munsingwear Open KSB Cup. The US$750,000 tournament marked the first time the Asian Tour have staged a mixed event, as it is being jointly sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour (LET).

