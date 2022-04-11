Golf-McIlroy holes bunker shot at last, shoots 64 but falls short at Masters

Rory McIlroy matched the lowest final round in Masters history on Sunday, an eight-under-par 64 that earned a runner-up finish behind Scottie Scheffler at the Masters.

Though having left his run too late to catch Scheffler, McIlroy nevertheless electrified the crowd when he holed a 55-foot bunker shot at the par-four 18th at Augusta National. After landing the ball on the edge of the green and watching it curl slowly and deliciously downhill into the middle of the hole for a birdie, a pumped-up McIlroy reacted as though he had just won the Masters and completed the career Grand Slam.

"That's as happy as I've been on the golf course right there," McIlroy said. "Probably come up a little bit short but I gave it a great go and I can't ask anything more of myself. "It's going to be my best finish ever, probably not quite good enough but I'll come back next year and keep trying."

McIlroy's 64 was the eighth in the final round at the Masters, the most recent by Jordan Spieth in 2018. Greg Norman and Nick Price hold the outright course record of 63. Not to be outdone, British Open champion Collin Morikawa also holed his shot from the same bunker moments after McIlroy.

McIlroy finished at seven-under 281, but in the end had left himself too far behind Scheffler at the start of the day to have a realistic chance, after teeing off 10 shots behind. "It's what you dream about, getting yourself in position," McIlroy said.

"I wasn't quite close enough to the lead but to play as well as I did and to finish like this is absolutely incredible." McIlroy has won a British Open, a U.S. Open and two PGA Championships, but still needs a Masters to complete the Grand Slam of all four modern majors.

