Left Menu

Golf-McIlroy holes bunker shot at last, shoots 64 but falls short at Masters

After landing the ball on the edge of the green and watching it curl slowly and deliciously downhill into the middle of the hole for a birdie, a pumped-up McIlroy reacted as though he had just won the Masters and completed the career Grand Slam. "That's as happy as I've been on the golf course right there," McIlroy said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 04:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 04:39 IST
Golf-McIlroy holes bunker shot at last, shoots 64 but falls short at Masters

Rory McIlroy matched the lowest final round in Masters history on Sunday, an eight-under-par 64 that earned a runner-up finish behind Scottie Scheffler at the Masters.

Though having left his run too late to catch Scheffler, McIlroy nevertheless electrified the crowd when he holed a 55-foot bunker shot at the par-four 18th at Augusta National. After landing the ball on the edge of the green and watching it curl slowly and deliciously downhill into the middle of the hole for a birdie, a pumped-up McIlroy reacted as though he had just won the Masters and completed the career Grand Slam.

"That's as happy as I've been on the golf course right there," McIlroy said. "Probably come up a little bit short but I gave it a great go and I can't ask anything more of myself. "It's going to be my best finish ever, probably not quite good enough but I'll come back next year and keep trying."

McIlroy's 64 was the eighth in the final round at the Masters, the most recent by Jordan Spieth in 2018. Greg Norman and Nick Price hold the outright course record of 63. Not to be outdone, British Open champion Collin Morikawa also holed his shot from the same bunker moments after McIlroy.

McIlroy finished at seven-under 281, but in the end had left himself too far behind Scheffler at the start of the day to have a realistic chance, after teeing off 10 shots behind. "It's what you dream about, getting yourself in position," McIlroy said.

"I wasn't quite close enough to the lead but to play as well as I did and to finish like this is absolutely incredible." McIlroy has won a British Open, a U.S. Open and two PGA Championships, but still needs a Masters to complete the Grand Slam of all four modern majors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022