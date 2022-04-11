Left Menu

Belinda Bencic triumphs over Ons Jabeur in Charleston to claim maiden clay-court title

Reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic defeated Ons Jabeur to claim the Charleston Open singles championship after a gripping 2-hour and 35-minute final on Sunday.

ANI | Charleston | Updated: 11-04-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 21:22 IST
Belinda Bencic triumphs over Ons Jabeur in Charleston to claim maiden clay-court title
Belinda Bencic (Photo: Twitter/Credit One Charleston Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Reigning Olympic champion Belinda Bencic defeated Ons Jabeur to claim the Charleston Open singles championship after a gripping 2-hour and 35-minute final on Sunday. Belinda Bencic grabbed her sixth WTA Tour title, as the No.10 seed from Switzerland outlasted No.4 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 in a gripping championship match on the green clay.

Appearing in just her first career clay-court final, Bencic fought through a back-and-forth third set before clinching the trophy after a gruelling play that lasted over two-and-a-half hours. Bencic is the first Swiss woman to triumph at the prestigious WTA 500 event since former World No.1 Martina Hingis captured the crown in 1999.

Before this week, Bencic was just 1-4 against Top 10 opposition on clay, but she added two Top 10 wins in Charleston against Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals and Jabeur today. In doubles, No.4 seeds Andreja Klepac and Magda Linette were pushed to the limit in the Credit One Charleston Open final before taking the title 6-2, 4-6, [10-7] over Lucie Hradecka and Sania Mirza. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022