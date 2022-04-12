Soccer-Fernandinho set to end Man City spell at the end of this season

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho said on Tuesday that he does not plan to sign a contract extension and remain at the Premier League club beyond this season, with manager Pep Guardiola left surprised by the Brazilian's decision. The 36-year-old, who has played more than 370 games in all competitions for City since joining them from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and helped the club capture four Premier League titles and six League Cups, signed a one-year extension last June.

Speaking ahead of City's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, Fernandinho said that he was not surprised with his limited game time in recent months. "After nine years and maybe after the 2018-19 season when I changed my position could be one of the reasons," Fernandinho told reporters.

"It was hard for me to recover it. With age, it is hard for me but I put myself in a position to try to help the team as I have always done." Guardiola said he was surprised by the statement of Fernandinho, who plans to go back to his homeland.

"I didn't know. You give me the news. I didn't hear it. We will see what happens. I don't know what will happen. He is so important. I'll ask him," Guardiola said. "At the end of the season we talk, maybe it's because of his family. I would love it (if he stayed). We will talk."

City have a 1-0 advantage going into the second leg.

