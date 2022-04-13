Kohli interacts with Gaikwad after thrilling IPL 2022 clash

Cricket fans on Tuesday witnessed a heartfelt moment when Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli, interacted with Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, after the IPL 2022 clash, here at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. CSK opener Gaikwad, who was the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2021, with a total of 635 runs, has not been in a promising form this year. In 5 matches of IPL 2022, Gaikwad has been able to concede only 35 runs.

After the match ended in CSK's favour, as they registered their first win of IPL 2022, Kohli was interacting with and motivating Gaikwad. The moment soon garnered a lot of praise on social media, as everyone was left flattered by Kohli's gesture. Coming to the match, brilliant knocks by Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa were backed by courageous bowling performance as Chennai Super Kings completed a comfortable 23 runs victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2022 match on Tuesday.

Robin Uthappa played his IPL career-best inning of 88 while Shivam Dube smashed a thrilling 95* as the pair stitched a mammoth partnership of 165 runs to help CSK reach the highest total of the IPL 2022 -- 216/4. Among bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana was the star for CSK as he scalped four wickets while their skipper Ravindra Jadeja took three to completely dismantle the chase of RCB. This is CSK's first win after five matches in the IPL 2022 while for RCB this is their only second defeat. (ANI)

