IPL 2022: Opposition acknowledges fact that Bumrah has only 4 overs to bowl, says Aakash Chopra

Former India batter Aakash Chopra expressed his fondness for Jasprit Bumrah and his bowling skills. He also spoke about the influence Bumrah can have on the Mumbai Indians' team ahead of their match against Punjab Kings.

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: Twitter/Mumbai Indians) . Image Credit: ANI
Former India batter Aakash Chopra expressed his fondness for Jasprit Bumrah and his bowling skills. He also spoke about the influence Bumrah can have on the Mumbai Indians' team ahead of their match against Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians will be back in action as they take on the Punjab Kings for a blockbuster Wednesday-night encounter. Both the teams will be desperate to strike the right chord of balance that can set their campaign on the right track.

Speaking on the 'Game Plan' episode on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra said: "The biggest strength of Mumbai Indians is that they have the best bowler in Jasprit Bumrah. The only issue I see with Mumbai Indians and Jasprit Bumrah is that he has only 4 overs to bowl and the opposition acknowledges that fact. They respect the 4 overs of Bumrah but in the remaining 16 overs, the opposition knows that they get ample opportunities to score." "If the opposition doesn't go after him (Bumrah), then it becomes very difficult for him to take wickets. Because other bowlers are not putting enough pressure, the opposition doesn't go after Bumrah but the rest, it is very difficult. He is an asset and MI will surely keep someone like Bumrah as he is a constant threat," he added.

Aakash Chopra highlighted the other bowlers of the Mumbai Indians' team who can bring some changes to the results and expects a smart move from the team. The Indian cricket commentator also said: "I am hoping they have Tymal Mills play if he is available or Riley Meredith who got some pace, or maybe Mayank Markande or Murugan Ashwin. I am expecting a few changes in the team actually because if you don't change anything and expect a different outcome or results that's not very smart."

Mumbai has been enmeshed in an inexplicable bowling muck-up where everyone in their ranks has struggled to find their stride in this IPL season. (ANI)

