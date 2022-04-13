Dhawan, Agarwal's fifties lift Punjab Kings to 198/5 against MI

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal hit fine half-centuries to propel Punjab Kings to 198 for five against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday. Dhawan (70) and Agarwal (52) shared 97 runs for the opening stand in 9.3 overs to lay the foundation for Punjab's total after being sent into bat.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma (30 not out off 15) and Masood Shahrukh Khan (15 off 6) played short little cameos to take Punjab Kings close to the 200-run mark. As usual, Jasprit Bumrah (1/28) was the pick of the the MI bowlers, while Bsil Thampi picked up two wickets for 47 runs. Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 198 for 5 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 70, Mayank Agarwal 52; Basil Thampi 2/47) vs MI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)