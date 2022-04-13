Left Menu

Dhawan, Agarwal's fifties lift Punjab Kings to 198/5 against MI

Dhawan 70 and Agarwal 52 shared 97 runs for the opening stand in 9.3 overs to lay the foundation for Punjabs total after being sent into bat.Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma 30 not out off 15 and Masood Shahrukh Khan 15 off 6 played short little cameos to take Punjab Kings close to the 200-run mark. Brief Scores Punjab Kings 198 for 5 in 20 overs Shikhar Dhawan 70, Mayank Agarwal 52 Basil Thampi 247 vs MI.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:32 IST
Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal hit fine half-centuries to propel Punjab Kings to 198 for five against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday. Dhawan (70) and Agarwal (52) shared 97 runs for the opening stand in 9.3 overs to lay the foundation for Punjab's total after being sent into bat.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma (30 not out off 15) and Masood Shahrukh Khan (15 off 6) played short little cameos to take Punjab Kings close to the 200-run mark. As usual, Jasprit Bumrah (1/28) was the pick of the the MI bowlers, while Bsil Thampi picked up two wickets for 47 runs. Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 198 for 5 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 70, Mayank Agarwal 52; Basil Thampi 2/47) vs MI.

