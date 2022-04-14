Sports News Roundup: Athletics-American Felix says she will run final track season; Golf-Australia to host 2028, 2040 Presidents Cups and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-American Felix says she will run final track season

Seven-times Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix said on Wednesday that she would run one final track season, months after competing in her fifth Games. The most decorated American track and field Olympian picked up bronze in the 400 meters and gold in the 4x400 meters relay in Tokyo last year, having already confirmed that it would be her final Games.

Golf-Australia to host 2028, 2040 Presidents Cups

Australia will host the 2028 and 2040 editions of the Presidents Cup, with the biennial team-based tournament returning to Melbourne's 'Sandbelt' as part of a long-term commitment, the PGA Tour said on Thursday. The venue for the 2028 Presidents Cup will be announced at a later date.

MLB roundup: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts 3 homers in Jays' win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of his three homers in consecutive at-bats off Gerrit Cole and withstood his hand getting stepped on during a play at first base as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 6-4 Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. George Springer hit the tiebreaking single off Jonathan Loaisiga with two outs in the seventh. Springer delivered after the Yankees were unable to turn a double play on Santiago Espinal's grounder off Chad Green (0-1).

Motor racing-I'm waiting for my Brazilian passport, jokes Hamilton

Formula One's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Wednesday he wanted to spend more time in Brazil and indicated his approval of a bid to make him an honorary citizen. The Briton, knighted by his own country, was in Sao Paulo to deliver a keynote speech at an event focused on business and digital transformation.

Athletics-Kenya's Joyce Chepkirui handed four-year ban for doping

Kenya's 2014 Commonwealth Games and Africa 10,000 meters champion Joyce Chepkirui was banned for four years, dating back to 2019, on Wednesday for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) discrepancy. The 33-year-old long-distance runner had been provisionally suspended since July 2019 after anomalies in blood samples collected by World Athletics between 2016 and 2017.

Soccer-NBA's Tanenbaum and Terry's 'True Blue' group join Pagliuca Chelsea bid

American investor Stephen Pagliuca says NBA chairman Larry Tanenbaum and former Chelsea captain John Terry have joined his bid to purchase the Premier League club. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Pagliuca said that Tanenbaum, who is the owner of the Canadian company Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), had become a 'co-managing partner' of the bid.

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 33rd round of the Premier League from April 16-17 (all times in GMT):

Saturday, April 16

Tennis-Zverev cruises into Monte Carlo last 16, Alcaraz crashes out

World number three Alexander Zverev outclassed Federico Delbonis 6-1 7-5 in Monte Carlo on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Masters tournament after top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Felix-Auger Aliassime crashed out. Zverev, who took to court as the highest ranked player remaining in the tournament, lost the first four points of the match but breezed through the first set in just over 20 minutes and dropped only three points on serve.

Soccer-Man City ride out Atletico storm to secure semi-final spot

Manchester City produced a disciplined performance to secure a fractious 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and reach the Champions League semi-finals 1-0 on aggregate. Tensions boiled over in the closing stages and Atletico defender Felipe was sent off after receiving a second yellow card before the teams played out 12 minutes of added time.

Baseball-Kershaw says focus is on 'bigger things' after being pulled from perfect game

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said he is not focused on "selfish goals" and that he agreed with the decision to be pulled from the Dodgers' 7-0 victory over the Twins after throwing seven perfect innings on Wednesday. The veteran lefthander was red hot on a frigid day in Minneapolis, throwing 80 pitches and striking out 13 in his season debut after battling an elbow injury that cost him part of last season and all of the playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)