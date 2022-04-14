Left Menu

Sreenidi Deccan score two late goals to beat Aizawl FC 2-0

Sreenidi Deccan struck two late goals to beat Aizawl FC 2-0 and jump to third place in the I-League points table here on Thursday.A penalty conversion in the 83rd minute by skipper David Castaneda and a stoppage-time strike from Vanlalbia Chhangte were enough to see Sreenidi Deccan sail past Aizawl.The victory pushed Sreenidi Deccan up the table to third place while Aizawls championship playoff aspirations were brought to an end as they drop to ninth on the table.The two sides were locked in a stalemate till the 83rd minute when Castaneda was taken down inside the box by Lalthakima.

Sreenidi Deccan struck two late goals to beat Aizawl FC 2-0 and jump to third place in the I-League points table here on Thursday.

A penalty conversion in the 83rd minute by skipper David Castaneda and a stoppage-time strike from Vanlalbia Chhangte were enough to see Sreenidi Deccan sail past Aizawl.

The victory pushed Sreenidi Deccan up the table to third place while Aizawl’s championship playoff aspirations were brought to an end as they drop to ninth on the table.

The two sides were locked in a stalemate till the 83rd minute when Castaneda was taken down inside the box by Lalthakima. The Colombian stepped up and calmly slotted in his ninth goal of the season from the spot.

Heading into stoppage time, Sreenidi Deccan established a two-goal cushion courtesy substitute Vanlalbiaa Chhangte. Castaneda kept the ball in play brilliantly on the left flank and hit a low cross into substitute Vineeth Velmurugan who passed it on to Chhangte to smash it into the empty net.

In the second match of the day played at Kalyani Stadium, NEROCA FC and Rajasthan United settled for a point each with a 1-1 draw.

