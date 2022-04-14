I-League: NEROCA, Rajasthan settle for point each after gruelling encounter

NEROCA FC and Rajasthan United settled for a point each in their I-League match in Kalyani on Thursday. Khaiminthang gave NEROCA the early lead in the first half, but his effort was cancelled out by a finish from close range by Rajasthan United striker Sardor Jakhonov in the second half as the match ended 1-1.

In this battle between the teams occupying the 6th and the 7th spot in the I-League table as things stood at kick-off, NEROCA made all the offensive running in the first period. The team from Imphal created goal-scoring chances right from the offing as they made a fast start to proceedings. In the 2nd minute, a wayward clearance from the Rajasthan United backline landed at the feet of NEROCA winger Khaiminthang. He showed quick thinking and impressive control to bring the ball under his spell, create half a yard and get a low and hard shot away across goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy, who got a hand to the shot but failed to parry the strike away.

Shortly after the hour mark, Rajasthan United levelled the contest in the 65th minute against the run of play. Substitute Flan Gomes came up with some good work down the left flank as he showed the willingness to take on his opposing defender. Flan went for goal after creating a narrow opening, but his effort took a deflection on its way to goal. In the true element of a fox-in-the-box, Sardor Jakhonov came alive to sense his opportunity as he provided the slightest of touches to flick the ball past Shubham Dhas. This was Uzbek's third goal of the I-League season. Davis Kamanga was sent off late on as at the end of the contest, both teams finished where they began in the table as they settled for a 1 - 1 draw. (ANI)

