Soccer-Rangers beat nine-man Braga after extra-time to reach semis

Kemar Roofe struck in extra-time as Rangers reached the Europa League semi-finals by beating nine-man Braga 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) on Thursday to set up a meeting with RB Leipzig.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 15-04-2022 03:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 03:12 IST
Kemar Roofe struck in extra-time as Rangers reached the Europa League semi-finals by beating nine-man Braga 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) on Thursday to set up a meeting with RB Leipzig. Rangers, trailing 1-0 from the first leg, got off to a flying start when full back James Tavernier put them ahead in the second minute, sliding in at the back post to connect with a ball from Joe Aribo.

Roofe had an effort disallowed for the Scottish side but a minute before the break, Braga's Vitor Tormena was ruled to have brought down Kemar Roofe inside the box and French referee Francois Letexier sent off the defender and awarded a penalty. Tavernier kept his cool and converted the spot-kick to make it 2-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate at the break.

Roofe had another effort ruled out, but Rangers paid the price for the lack of sharpness in front of goal seven minutes from the end of regulation time, when David Carmo rose to head in a corner. In the 11th minute of the extra period, however, Roofe sealed the contest, slotting home a low cross from the excellent Aribo.

Braga had Iuri Medeiros sent off after he was booked for a late challenge on Leon Balogun and again for dissent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

