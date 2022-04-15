Cricket-Root steps down as England test captain - board statement

Joe Root has stepped down as England's test captain, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

Root came under pressure after England slumped to a 4-0 defeat in the last Ashes series and lost 1-0 in West Indies, with former captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain among many associated with the sport who said it was time for a leadership change.

