IWL: ARA FC eyes cautious debut against experienced Odisha Sports

Ahmedabad-based outfit ARA FC will start their Indian Women's League (IWL) campaign against Odisha Sports on Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha. Speaking about their preparation ARA FC Head Coach Vivek Nagul said in a statement, "We had very less time to prepare. We went into the IWL qualifiers after just one single session."

ARA came up with a dominant performance in the qualifiers as they bagged nine points from three matches making it an all-win streak for themselves. Quizzed about the unbeatable run and its impact on the team Nagaul added: "We took advantage by organizing the team and improving the fitness levels of the players. The girls are very excited and pumped up after their performance during the qualifiers."

However, ahead of their debut IWL campaign Nagul preferred to be a bit cautious. "We are a very young squad, and it will be difficult for us to play against an experienced side. Odisha Sports are an experienced team, and have some experienced players in their ranks." Meanwhile, Odisha Sports head coach Gitanjali Khuntia said there will be a bit of pressure on his side. "Being the hosts, there will be pressure on us. We didn't get much time for our preparations, but will try our level best to achieve our goal." (ANI)

