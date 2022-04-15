Left Menu

IPL 2022: DC physio Patrick Farhart tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

DC physio Patrick Farhart . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. "Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," said in an official IPL release.

Twenty-four matches of the 15th season of IPL have been played, but before the 25th match, the first case of coronavirus has come to light in the tournament. An important member of the Delhi Capitals team has been found infected with COVID. Delhi Capitals have to play their next match on Saturday, but before that, the team's physio Patrick Farhart has been found positive for the COVID-19.

For the time being, he will not travel with the team and he needs to stay in quarantine for at least a week. Apart from this, no coronavirus case has come up in IPL 2022 so far. (ANI)

