Kickstart kick-off Hero IWL campaign with 3-1 win over PIFA SC

A dominant Kickstart FC started their campaign in the Indian Women's League (IWL) with a 3-1 victory over debutants PIFA SC here on Friday.

PIFA SC started the game deep down the defence, keeping Kickstart at bay. The Karnataka-based side created a lot of chances as they kept Anjali busy under the PIFA post. It was finally at the 23rd minute that the deadlock was broken when defender Nirmal Devi scored a screamer from around 40 yards or more.

Forward Parameswari Irom doubled the lead for Kickstart in the 33rd minute.

But the joy lasted seconds as PIFA pulled back one in the next move in the same minute itself.

PIFA forward Nissilia sent it at the back of the net after she received an inch-perfect cross from the right-wing.

Thereafter, the game opened up as both sides continued to create plenty of chances. Getting back from the halftime break, Kickstart seemed sharper as they kept on pressing looking for another goal. PIFA SC lost too many balls in their midfield making it easier for their rivals.

At the hour mark, Kaviya sealed the fate. Nirmala lobbed the ball inside the box and with PIFA keeper Anjali fumbling, Kavya was quick to capitalise.

In another match of the opening day, Dular Marandi scored the first hat-trick of the tournament as SSB Women came back from behind to register a thumping 6-2 win over Hans Women FC at the 7th Battalion Ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)