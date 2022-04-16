Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Root says time is right to step down as England captain

Joe Root stepped down as England test captain on Friday, saying the job had taken a heavy toll on him recently, after dispiriting tours of Australia and the Caribbean capped a string of poor results. England have won just one of their previous 17 tests and the pressure had been mounting on Root even before their 1-0 series defeat by the West Indies last month, which came on the heels of a 4-0 Ashes series thrashing by Australia.

Golf-DeChambeau undergoes wrist surgery, likely to miss PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau said on Thursday he has had surgery on his left wrist and expects to return to competition within the next two months, which is likely to see him miss the PGA Championship in May. The American fractured the hamate bone in his wrist when he slipped on marble floors while playing ping pong in Saudi Arabia. He also injured his hip in the fall.

Tom Seaver statue unveiled: 'Forever a Mets legend'

The New York Mets unveiled a statue of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver on Friday, immortalizing the late legend in bronze and steel outside the entrance to Citi Field. Seaver died in 2020 at 75. His widow, Nancy, and their daughters, Sarah and Annie, accepted the tribute to him.

Athletics-Runners 'pumped' as Boston Marathon returns to April

The Boston Marathon returns to its traditional April date for the first time in three years on Monday with the fastest field in the race's history, boasting a star-studded slate of previous champions and Olympic medalists. Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir leads the women's field hot off her Tokyo Olympic gold medal and New York City Marathon victory last year, while local hero Molly Seidel is looking to build off her bronze medal at that Olympics and triumph in her first Boston Marathon.

Ricketts consortium pulls out of Chelsea bid race

A consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family has pulled out of the running to buy Premier League club Chelsea, the family said on Friday, leaving three bidders remaining. Final bids for the club, which was put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government, were submitted on Thursday.

Tennis-Raducanu wins on Billie Jean King Cup debut to level tie for Britain

Emma Raducanu won on her Billie Jean King Cup debut to give Britain a crucial point in their qualifier against the Czech Republic with a hard-fought 7-5 7-5 win over Tereza Martincova in windy conditions in Prague on Friday. U.S. Open champion Raducanu, 19, was playing her first professional match on clay and gradually adjusted to the surface as she battled back in both sets to level the best-of-five tie after Harriet Dart lost 6-1 6-0 to Marketa Vondrousova.

Cycling-Mentalities are changing, says women's Tour de France director

The first edition of the women's Paris-Roubaix race last year silenced most of the sceptics and attitudes to women's cycling are changing, the race director of the Tour de France Femmes said on Friday. On a rainy, muddy day in October 2021, Lizzie Deignan emerged as the first winner of the women's Paris-Roubaix after mastering the slippery cobbled roads in northern France that men have raced on for more than one hundred years.

Tennis-Billie Jean Cup tie begins with emotional tribute to Ukraine

Thoughts of the war in Ukraine were front and centre during an emotional opening ceremony for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier tie between the United States and Ukraine in the North Carolina mountains on Friday. With 78-year-old American great King in attendance, Ukraine-born North Carolina resident Yuliia Kashirets gave an emotional rendition of the war-torn country's national anthem.

Tennis-Tsitsipas back from the brink to set up semi-final clash with Zverev in Monte Carlo

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas came out on top from a thrilling quarter-final clash with Diego Schwartzman, prevailing 6-2 6-7(3) 6-4 on Friday to set up a meeting with Alexander Zverev at the Monte Carlo Masters. The Greek third seed was 5-2 up in the second set but inexplicably lost the plot and trailed 4-0 in the decider before rediscovering his touch.

Soccer-Investcorp in exclusive talks to buy AC Milan - sources

Bahrain-domiciled asset manager Investcorp has entered into exclusive talks to purchase Serie A club AC Milan, sources said on Friday, in what would be the first takeover of a top Italian team by Middle East investors. One source close to the talks told Reuters the deal to buy the seven-times European champions from current owner Elliott Management Corporation was near to completion.

