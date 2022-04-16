Premier League: Nemanja Matic to leave Manchester United at end of season

Left Menu

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has announced that he will leave the Premier club at the end of the 2021/22 season.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 16-04-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 18:44 IST
Nemanja Matic (Photo: Twitter/Nemanja Matic). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has announced that he will leave the Premier club at the end of the 2021/22 season. The 33-year-old has made 183 appearances for the Reds since signing from Chelsea in 2017 and is now set to depart.

Matic announced his decision on Friday evening via his official Instagram account, where he wrote: "After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision." "It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support."

"I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my teammates finish as strongly as possible." The former Chelsea player still has a year left on his contract but has informed the club of his intention to move on this summer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

