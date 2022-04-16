Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against RCB

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made his debut for the Capitals, coming in place of Sarfaraz Khan.

Harshal Patel returned to the RCB playing XI, replacing Akash Deep.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

