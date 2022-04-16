Left Menu

Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against RCB

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 19:12 IST
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against RCB
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made his debut for the Capitals, coming in place of Sarfaraz Khan.

Harshal Patel returned to the RCB playing XI, replacing Akash Deep.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022