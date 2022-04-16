FIH Pro League: Indian men's team extend lead at top with 3-1 win against Germany

Indian men's team have ended their home stint in the FIH Pro League by beating Germany 3-1 on Friday. It was a different script from the game last night as Germany learned from their performance last night and limited India's penalty corner attempts to just 3 all game.

But it was the Indian youngsters who also lifted their game, with young Sukhjeet and Abhishek scoring a goal apiece from the field, to go with a Varun Kumar drag flick goal from a penalty corner, that gave India enough of a lead to see out the game without too much discomfort. The win gives India a 10-point lead at the top of the table, but as coach Reid pointed out before the game, India have played more matches than any other team, so the points buffer at the top is something they wanted to increase with this game and have successfully managed it with 6 points out of 6 taken against Germany.

Player of the match Nilakanta Sharma noted the possible improvements his team could make saying: "It's good to win both games but I think our finishing could be better and we have a long break before our next match, so we will work on it and do better in our next game." With this match, FIH Hockey Pro League action from the 2021/22 season has concluded in India and the action will now move to Argentina for the next set of matches in both women's and men's season of the Pro League. (ANI)

