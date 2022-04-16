RCB defeat DC by 16 runs in IPL

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 23:37 IST
Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 off only 34 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189 for five after being asked to bat first. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 off only 34 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189 for five after being asked to bat first.

In reply, DC were restricted to 173 for seven after David Warner top-scored with a 66 off 38 balls. Among RCB's bowlers, Josh Hazlewood finished with excellent figures of 3/29 in four overs.

Karthik's innings contained five fours and five sixes after being dropped on five by Rishabh Pant off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery.

Glenn Maxwell (55 off 34 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out off 21 balls) were the other notable scorers. Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav all got a wicket apiece. Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 189 for 5 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 66, Glenn Maxwell 55; Axar Patel 1/29, Kuldeep Yadav 1/46). Delhi Capitals: 173 for seven in 20 overs (David Warner 66; Josh Hazlewood 3/28, Mohammed Siraj 2/31).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

