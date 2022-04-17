Left Menu

Punjab skipper Mayank misses SRH clash with toe injury, should be 'fine' for next game

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:30 IST
Mayank Agarwal Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal was on Sunday ruled out of the IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a toe injury.

Stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan informed at the toss that Mayank injured his toe while training on Saturday but should be fine for the next game against Delhi Capitals on April 20.

''Mayank injured his toe while training yesterday. He should fine be for the next game,'' said Dhawan.

Prabhsimran Singh replaced Mayank in the playing XI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

