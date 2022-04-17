Mehuli pips Elavenil to win at national selection trials

Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal won the women's 10m air rifle competition here on Sunday, thereby sweeping the event in the national selection trials 3 and 4.

Haryana's Anish won the men's 25m rapid fire pistol T3 gold even as state-mate Nancy in women's air rifle emerged as the star of the day with three medals -- in senior, junior and youth categories -- including a gold.

On competition day 10, Mehuli, who has now won three of the four trials in women's 10m air rifle this year, was up against former world number one and Tokyo Olympian Elavenil Valarivan of Gujarat in the gold medal contest. She prevailed 16-8 to win her second gold in the space of two days. Haryana's Nancy, who won bronze behind Mehuli and Elavenil in the senior category, went down to Karnataka's Tilottoma Sen in the junior T4 final with the latter prevailing 17-7. However, she was not to be denied on the day as she won the youth final over compatriot Ramita with a 16-10 score line in her favour.

In the men's 25m rapid fire pistol T3 competition, Haryana again won gold with Anish getting 31 hits in the gold medal match to push Punjab's Vijayveer Sidhu (29 points) to silver. Ankur Goel of Uttarakhand won bronze.

Ghosh shot a total of 262.8 to get the better of Gujarat's Elavenil Valarivan 261.5 in the gold medal contest.

In the women's 10m air rifle, Meghana M Sajjanar, representing Railways, was fifth with 207.3 in the final stage where the event's best eight shooters participated.

Odisha's Kashika Pradhan was fourth with 207.2, while the seventh place belonged to Ayushi Podder (153.6) of West Bengal.

Haryana's Rita Yadav was eliminated in eighth position with a score of 153.3.

