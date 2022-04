Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to field against CSK

Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL game here on Sunday.

Rashid Khan is leading GT as Hardik Pandya has pulled out of the game owing to a groin injury.

Chennai Super Kings are fielding an unchanged XI. Gujarat made two changes with Wriddhiman Saha coming in for Matthew Wade and Alzarri Joseph playing in the place of Hardik.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

