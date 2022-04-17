IPL 2022: Top knocks by Gaikwad, Rayudu propel CSK to 169/5 against GT

Ruturaj Gaikwad's 73 and 46 by Ambati Rayudu guided Chennai Super Kings to post 169/5 against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2022 match here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday. A blistering knock by Ruturaj Gaikwad and 46 by Ambati Rayudu helped Chennai Super Kings to post a defendable total. For GT, Alzarri Joseph bagged two wickets while Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal scalped one wicket each.

After being put to bat first, Chennai Super Kings openers got off to a bad start as they lost their main batter Robin Uthappa in the second over of the innings. Again in the sixth over of the innings, GT pacers struck again as Alzarri Joseph dismissed English all-rounder Moeen Ali for just one run. Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored an inning for CSK as the duo kept the scoreboard moving. GT pacers kept the batting duo under pressure as they restricted them from smashing runs under powerplay overs.

Rayudu took his time to settle on the crease, while Gaikwad played aggressively to take the team's score beyond the 50-run mark in the 8th over of the innings. Gaikwad scored his half-century in 37 deliveries as he hammered GT bowlers all around the ground. The duo stitched a much-needed partnership of 68 runs for CSK till the 12th over and took the team's score beyond the 100-run mark. Gaikwad and Rayudu hammered Yash Dayal and gathered 19 runs in the 12th over.

Alzarri Joseph was brought back into the attack to break the partnership between the duo and he did exactly that as he removed well-set batter Rayudu for 46 runs leaving CSK at 124/3 in the 15th over. Rayudu wicket invited in-form batter Shivam Dube to bat with set batter Gaikwad. Yash Dayal gave his team a much-needed breakthrough as he removed Gaikwad for 73 runs. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja walk out to bat with Dube to keep the scoreboard moving and took Chennai's score beyond the 150-run mark in the 19th over of the game. The quick knocks by Jadeja and Dube took their team's total to 169/5 in the last overs of the first inning.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings 169/5 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 73, Ambati Rayudu 46; Alzarri Joseph 2-34) vs Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

