IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan shows concern over Punjab's batting after defeat against SRH

After facing defeat by seven wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan said that the team lost too many early wickets which cost them the match. Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's efforts with the ball were well backed by the batters as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in their IPL 2022 match here at Dr DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

"Mayank Agarwal is much better now and hopefully he will be ready for the next game. I felt we were 30-40 short, we lost too many early wickets and that hurt us. Once we lost too many wickets then we had to take the game deep and I thought Livingstone played really well. It was a nice wicket, had extra bounce," said Shikhar Dhawan in a post-match presentation. For SRH, Umran Malik bagged four wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped three as PBKS were restricted to 151. For Punjab, Liam Livingstone smashed 60 while Shahrukh Khan played a quick knock of 26.

Talking about team's batting performance against Hyderabad and how they lost many wickets too early which caused them the game, Dhawan said, "We will be talking to our batting unit and it's often happened that we lost too many early wickets, so we have to make sure we have wickets in hand till 13-14 overs. Our bowling is doing well and we have to do everything well together and that is the key for us to go ahead in the tournament. 3-4 games in a row totally can change a whole scenario." This is the fourth win of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 which have taken them to the 4th spot while for Punjab kings, this is their third loss in six games. (ANI)

