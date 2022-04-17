Top Tamil Nadu table tennis player D. Vishwa dies in road accident

Deenadayalan Vishwa, one of the top Tamil Nadu Table Tennis players, passed away in a road accident on Sunday, while travelling by road from Guwahati to Shillong for the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championships. D. Vishwa was part of the Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association (TTTA) State men's team who were on their way to take part in the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State table tennis championships to be held in Meghalaya, Shillong.

It was also informed that the driver of the tourist vehicle also succumbed to severe injuries, and was later identified as Dipal Das. According to Police, the accident occured when the Swift Desire car was on its way from Guwahati Airport to Shillong. The car was hit by a truck on the NH 6.

The report also stated that the accident had occurred after the overspeeding of the truck at the turning point over the median of the highway. The overspeeding truck tramped the tourist vehicle and fell to the gorge of 50 meters. Later the truck driver and other victims of the tourist vehicle who received severe injuries were immediately rushed to Nongpoh Civil Hospital but later were referred to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) hospital Shillong, while the corpse of the deceased person were shifted to Nongpoh Civil Hospital morgue for the postmortem.

The country's top paddlers namely Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Achanta Sharath Kamal will battle it out in the 83rd Senior National Table Tennis Championship starting on Monday. Hundreds of India's best table tennis players have already made Shillong their temporary home as the mega event will get underway at the Sports Authority of India's Indoor Training Centre on the North-Eastern Hill University campus. (ANI)

