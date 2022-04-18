Need him in India colours ASAP: Shashi Tharoor after Umran Malik's heroics against PBKS

Senior Congress member Shashi Tharoor lavished praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik for his extraordinary performance during the clash against Punjab Kings on Sunday. Malik delivered a maiden 20th over and struck thrice as he removed Odean Smith, Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora to restrict PBKS to 151 all out and end with figures of 4/28.

Taking to his Twitter, Shashi Tharoor wrote, "We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik." Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao also praised Umran for his 'unbelievable' spell.

"What an unbelievable spell full of raw pace #UmranMalik Take a bow young man By far probably the best ever over in IPL," tweeted KT Rama Rao. Umran has been in a blistering form in IPL 2022. The young uncapped pacer from Jammu and Kashmir has scalped a total of 9 wickets in 6 matches.

Earlier, during the clash against Gujarat Titans, Umran bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 so far clocking 153.3 km/hr. In IPL 2021, in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Malik had bowled the fastest ball of the season clocking 152.95 km/hr. Former England captain Michael Vaughan had earlier praised Umran and said that the pacer will play for India soon.

"Umran Malik will play for India very soon..... If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though," Michael Vaughan had tweeted. Coming to the match against PBKS, Umran and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's efforts with the ball were well backed by the batters as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in their IPL 2022 match here at Dr DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

This is the fourth win for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 which took them to the 4th spot while for Punjab Kings, this is their third loss in six games. (ANI)

