Enjoyed my debut game for Sussex, glad to contribute, expresses Pujara

India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara struck a classy unbeaten double ton in the second innings of the match against Derbyshire as Sussex recovered from the batting slump to draw their batting slump County Championship Division 2 game here on Sunday.

ANI | Derby | Updated: 18-04-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 10:51 IST
India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo/KOO App). Image Credit: ANI
India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara struck a classy unbeaten double ton in the second innings of the match against Derbyshire as Sussex recovered from the batting slump to draw their batting slump County Championship Division 2 game here on Sunday. Pujara, who had made his debut for Sussex a few days ago, redeemed himself from the first inning score of just six runs to hit 201* in 387 balls.

The veteran Indian batter relished his debut game for Sussex and said he was happy to contribute to the team's cause. "Enjoyed my debut game for @sussexccc. Glad that I could contribute to the team's cause. Looking forward to the next game," Pujara said on the KOO app.

Along with Pujara, Tom Haines too hit a double ton as the duo shared a stand of 351 in 119 overs, a Sussex record for any wicket against Derbyshire before the match ended in a draw. Pujara, who was dropped from the Indian Test squad earlier this year, has made a strong statement by scoring his first first-class hundred in more than two years.

In international cricket, Pujara has played 95 matches in the longest format of the game for India, scoring 6713 runs at an average of 43.87. The veteran Test batter has scored 32 fifties and 18 centuries in the longest format of the game. Pujara has also represented India in five ODIs. (ANI)

