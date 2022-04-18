Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina stun Fiji to win first World Series Sevens title since 2009

Argentina won their first title in the World Rugby Sevens Series since 2009 by stunning Olympic champions Fiji 29-10 in the final of the Vancouver leg on Sunday. Marcos Moneta and Felipe Del Mestre both scored two tries against the Fijians, who won the Singapore leg earlier this month. Argentina were bronze medallists at last year's Tokyo Games.

Reuters | Suva | Updated: 18-04-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 11:53 IST
Argentina were bronze medallists at last year's Tokyo Games. "You have to dream because dreams do come," said Argentina head coach Santiago Gomez Cora, who was a player when they last won a Cup event on the circuit in 2009 in San Diego.

"I loved playing on the circuit, but ever since I have been a coach this has been the moment I have been working towards, and my players must take all the credit because they work so hard and they wanted to win this one for their country so much." South Africa, who finished fifth, lead the series with 111 points after six rounds. Argentina moved up to second on 105 points, five ahead of Australia, who finished third in Vancouver.

