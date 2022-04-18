Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine wants to finish his IPL career in 'KKR colours'

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine has completed ten years with the franchise and said that he wants to finish his IPL career at KKR. The 33-year-old was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2012 edition of the league. After completing 10 years with Kolkata, the spinner expressed his desire to finish his Indian Premier League career in KKR colours.

"Yeah I have always told Venky [Mysore, CEO] that hopefully, I don't play for any other franchise, I have loved my stay at KKR. So, hopefully, I start and finish here. I think it's a great achievement. You don't see many overseas players stay with one franchise. Luckily, I am one of them and hopefully, I can continue to be with them in the future," Sunil Narine was quoted as saying by KKR's official website. Narain hoped that he will be roped in as a bowling coach of the team once he ends his playing career. In this IPL edition, Narain has bagged four wickets for KKR in six games. The spinner is set to play his 150th game for Kolkata against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

"It's a long journey, 150 games and continuing. My aspirations are to finish the IPL in KKR colours and hopefully after my playing career, I can join the team as a bowling coach because I have been doing so much of bowling and learning about the action in terms of what helps and what doesn't. I think I want to give back and hopefully, the door is open," he added. Narine was retained by the KKR franchise ahead of this year's mega auction, and in the six matches of the 2022 season of the IPL so far, even if the wicket tally of his name is pretty low according to his standards, he has kept things tight with an economy of 5 runs per over. (ANI)

