Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 21:42 IST
Soccer-Keeper Roef shines as Gent win Belgian Cup on penalties

KAA Gent goalkeeper Davy Roef saved twice to help his team win the Belgian Cup on Monday, edging Anderlecht 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw in the final at the King Baudouin Stadium. Roef stopped the last two spot-kicks from his former team to earn Gent a fourth cup success and their first since 2010, denying Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany the first trophy of his managerial career.

Gent hit the woodwork five minutes before the end of extra time when Darko Lemajic found the crossbar from close range and Yonas Malede’s follow-up was cleared off the line. Gent had the better of the exchanges through the two hours of football, although the game produced few clearcut opportunities.

Defender Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui forced a sharp save from Anderlecht goalkeeper Hendrick van Crombrugge in the fifth minute with a powerful header from a corner and Gent captain Vadis Odjidja went close with a 37th-minute shot. Ukrainian striker Roman Bezus powered his header into the net in the 40th minute but was offside

Anderlecht’s best opportunity fell to teenage substitute Anouar Ait El Hadj early in extra time on the breakaway but his effort from a tight angle was blocked. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

