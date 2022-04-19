Oman's Ayaan Khan, Scotland's George Munsey found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Oman's Ayaan Md Khan and Scotland's George Munsey have both been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. Khan has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI against Scotland on April 15 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Khan was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match. In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Khan, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to one.

The same incident also found Munsey guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct and has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1. Munsey was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an international match.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Munsey, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to two. The incident occurred when Khan dismissed Munsey and excessively celebrated using language and gestures which provoked an aggressive response. The response from Munsey was deemed as inappropriate physical contact, as in addition to exchanging words with the bowler, he used his gloves to hit Khan on the back as he walked past him.

Khan and Munsey both admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Graeme La Brooy, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Akbar Ali and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Buddhi Pradhan levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

