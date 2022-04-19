Left Menu

IPL 2022: PBKS vs DC match to be held in Mumbai instead of Pune post COVID cases in Delhi contingent

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change of venue for the clash between Delhi Capital and Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne - CCI scheduled on Wednesday.

IPL 2022 trophy (Photo: Twitter/IPL). . Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change of venue for the clash between Delhi Capital and Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne - CCI scheduled on Wednesday. The decision of changing the venue was taken to avoid any further incident due to any undetected COVID-19 case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment, after five COVID-19 positive cases were found in the Delhi Capitals contingent.

"The COVID positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble," stated an official statement of IPL. "From April 16 onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19 have returned negative.

The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20," added further. The positive cases in the DC camp included physiotherapist Patrick Farhat, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, team doctor Dr Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane. (ANI)

