Soccer-Hibernian sack manager Maloney

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 15:42 IST
Scottish Premiership side Hibernian sacked manager Shaun Maloney on Tuesday after a run of poor results left them seventh in the standings. Former Scotland international Maloney was appointed in December to replace Jack Ross but the 39-year-old was unable to inspire a turnaround in fortunes for the Edinburgh-based side, who were also knocked out of the Scottish Cup in the semi-finals by Hearts last week.

"Our hope in appointing Shaun Maloney as a young, highly regarded coach was that he would help us take the club forward, but ultimately it didn't work out," Hibernian's executive chairman Ronald Gordon said in a statement. The club added that former captain David Gray will take charge of the club until the end of the season for his second stint as caretaker manager, following a spell in December last year before Maloney's appointment.

Hibernian next face St Mirren on Saturday.

