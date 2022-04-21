Left Menu

Tennis-WTA says 'very disappointed' with Wimbledon decision, evaluating next steps

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 00:26 IST
Tennis-WTA says 'very disappointed' with Wimbledon decision, evaluating next steps
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has said it is "very disappointed" with the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's Wimbledon tournament.

In a statement, the organisation said it was now "evaluating its next steps and what actions may be taken regarding these decisions". The ATP, which runs the men's tour, has also criticised the decision from tournament organisers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

