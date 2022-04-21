Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Exclusive-Tennis-ATP and WTA join hands to launch joint mobile app

Tennis fans will be able to follow both the men's and the women's game on a single mobile app from Wednesday, the latest move in a series of collaborations between the ATP and the WTA tours aimed at uniting the fragmented sport. The new 'ATP WTA Live' app will replace the ATP and WTA's existing apps and allow fans to keep up with official scores and results from both men's and women's matches.

Tennis-Reactions to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players

Following are reactions to Russian and Belarusian players being barred from competing at this year's Wimbledon due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

Tennis-ATP and WTA criticise Wimbledon for banning Russian and Belarusian players

Wimbledon has barred all Russian and Belarusian players from this year's championships due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a decision which was swiftly condemned by the men's and women's tours as well as American great Martina Navratilova. The move is the first time players have been banned on the grounds of nationality since the immediate post-World War Two era when German and Japanese players were excluded.

Boxing-Beterbiev set to fight as Canadian after Russian ban, says WBC boss

Light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev is set to fight as a Canadian after boxing bodies barred Russians following the invasion of Ukraine, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said on Wednesday. The WBC, IBF and IBO have said they will not certify fights involving boxers from Russia or Belarus.

Cricket-West Indies all-rounder Pollard retires from international cricket

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, calling time on a career which saw him feature more than 200 times across one-day and Twenty20 internationals. Pollard, 34, played 123 ODIs and 101 T20s for West Indies since making his debut in 2007, scoring 4,275 runs and taking 97 wickets in total.

Golf-Scheffler says Green Jacket not enough to escape chore duty

World number one Scottie Scheffler said on Wednesday he has yet to leave his house with the Green Jacket he earned as Masters champion and that the coveted garment has not even allowed him to get out of household chores. Scheffler, speaking to reporters ahead of this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event, said he is treating the Green Jacket with respect but also having some fun with it at home.

Andy Murray changes mind about clay courts, will play in Madrid

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray accepted a wild-card entry into the Madrid Open and will play in the tournament, reversing his decision to skip the clay-court season. The Madrid Open starts May 1 and runs through May 8. Murray has won the ATP Masters 1000 tournament twice, first in 2008 and then in 2015.

Soccer-Spanish FA president hits back at accusations over Saudi Super Cup wrongdoing

Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales hit back on Wednesday at "mischievous and dishonest" accusations from Spanish media of wrongdoing over the deal to relocate the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. On Monday, website El Confidencial published leaked audio recordings from 2019 that revealed details about the contract negotiated by Rubiales and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. [

Boxing-No disrespect and no excuses as Fury and Whyte go face to face

Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and challenger Dillian Whyte went face-to-face with respect and a handshake on Wednesday in a final news conference before their big fight at Wembley Stadium. Fury's WBC title will be on the line on Saturday when the 33-year-old 'Gypsy King' faces former sparring partner, fellow-Briton and top-ranked contender Whyte in front of a 94,000 sellout crowd.

Soccer-Man City regain lead while Arsenal upset Chelsea

Manchester City regained their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion while Arsenal upset London rivals Chelsea with a 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Liverpool had taken over at the top of the table after their 4-0 demolition of Manchester United on Tuesday, meaning City could ill afford a slip-up at home to Graham Potter's side.

