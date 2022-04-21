Left Menu

Asian Wrestling C'ships: Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers conclude campaign with 5 medals

Harpreet Singh and Sachin Sahrawat won a bronze each as Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers concluded their campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 with five medals in Ulaanbaatar.

ANI | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 21-04-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 18:40 IST
Sachin Sahrawat (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Harpreet Singh and Sachin Sahrawat won a bronze each as Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers concluded their campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 with five medals in Ulaanbaatar. Former Asian Championships silver medallist, Harpreet Singh was declared the winner in the bronze medal match after Jafar Khan from Qatar suffered an injury.

The remaining four Greco-Roman wrestlers - Gyanender (60kg), Sachin Sahrawat (67kg), Vikas (72kg), and Ravi (97kg) - in action on Wednesday, meanwhile, lost in the quarter-finals. However, Sachin Sahrawat, who lost to eventual finalist Meiirzhan Shermakhanbet of Kazakhstan, a former world championships bronze medallist, by fall, came back strongly against Uzbekistan's Mahmud Bakhshilloev to clinch the bronze medal.

Earlier on Tuesday, three Greco-Roman wrestlers - Sunil Kumar (87kg), Arjun Halakurki (55kg) and Neeraj (63kg) - had won bronze medals for India in their respective weight divisions. Overall, 10 Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers participated in the continental showpiece. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

