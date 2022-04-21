Left Menu

Indian women's boxing team leaves for Turkey to prepare for IBA Women's World C'ships

The Indian women's boxing team led by Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain left for Istanbul in the early hours of Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:50 IST
Indian women's boxing team (Photo: BFI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian women's boxing team led by Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain left for Istanbul in the early hours of Thursday. The contingent left for Turkey to participate in the training camp as part of the team's preparation for the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

The camp will see the Indian team train alongside boxers from countries like Kazakhstan, Turkey, Algeria, Panama, Lithuania, Morocco, Bulgaria, Serbia, Dominican Republic and Ireland. The camp will be held from April 20 to May 5. The World Championships will take place in Istanbul from May 6 to May 21.

World Championships Squad: Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg), Lovlina (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Pooja Rani (81kg), and Nandini (+81kg). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

