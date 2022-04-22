Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic slams 'crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players

World number one Novak Djokovic said Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine is "crazy". Wimbledon announced on Wednesday that it had barred all Russian and Belarusian players from this year's championships due to the invasion, which Russia calls a "special operation".

Motor racing-Leclerc fully focused on Imola despite watch theft

Ferrari's Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc said he was fully focused on his Italian team's Imola homecoming this weekend despite being robbed of a watch potentially worth millions. The 24-year-old Monegasque, winner of two of the first three races, had his exclusive Richard Mille timepiece stolen off his wrist in the Italian seaside resort of Viareggio on Monday night.

NBA's Curry launches junior golf tour to help the underprivileged

Three-times NBA champion Stephen Curry announced on Thursday the launch of a junior golf tour that will try to ramp up student-athlete participation numbers from diverse communities. Curry said his "Underrated" brand was working with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) to help golfers from underprivileged backgrounds.

Soccer-Pele discharged from hospital, remains in stable condition

Brazilian soccer great Pele was discharged from hospital on Thursday, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said, three days after he was admitted to continue receiving treatment for a colon tumor. Pele's clinical condition is good and stable, doctors said.

Soccer-Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton join Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea

Former tennis world number one Serena Williams and seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton have joined Martin Broughton's bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea, a source close to the bid told Reuters on Thursday. Former Liverpool chairman Broughton's consortium includes World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and wealthy investors from around the world, who the group says all want to maintain Chelsea's top status.

Soccer-Manchester United name Ten Hag as new permanent manager

Manchester United have named Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag as their new manager to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick from the end of this season, the Premier League club said on Thursday. United said the Dutchman had signed a three-year deal, running until June 2025 with an option for a one-year extension. The deal is subject to work visa requirements.

NFL says Black coaches' discrimination claims should be thrown out or arbitrated

The National Football League on Thursday said lawsuits by three Black coaches accusing the league of racist hiring practices should be dismissed because the claims lack legal merit, or else sent to arbitration. The league set forth its expected defenses to the claims of Brian Flores and two other coaches in a filing in Manhattan federal court, ahead of a scheduled May 2 initial conference with U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni.

Soccer-Spanish court ends protection for Super League clubs

A Spanish judge has lifted measures that prevented UEFA and FIFA from taking action against clubs that wanted to create a European Super League. In the ruling, published on Thursday, the commercial court in Madrid said it was lifting measures that had been adopted in April last year as even if clubs were punished by FIFA and UEFA it would not stop them going ahead with their Super League plans.

Tennis-Ukraine's Svitolina says anti-war Russians, Belarusians should not face ban

Elina Svitolina said Russian and Belarusian players who denounce Moscow's invasion of her country Ukraine should be allowed to participate at Wimbledon. The grasscourt major announced on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian competitors would be banned from this year's tournament.

Gymnastics-Nassar abuse survivors seek $130 million over botched FBI investigation

Thirteen unnamed sexual abuse survivors of Larry Nassar are seeking $130 million from the FBI over allegations that it botched the investigation into the former USA Gymnastics doctor, their lawyers said on Thursday. The individuals say they suffered further abuse as a result of the FBI's failure to properly investigate Nassar after being made aware of some of the accusations against him. Each is submitting an administrative tort claim.

