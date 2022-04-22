Left Menu

IPL 2022: CSK skipper Jadeja bows down to Dhoni after latter's classic finish against MI

All cricket fans witnessed a very heartfelt moment on Thursday when Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja bowed down to MS Dhoni after the latter brought his side to victory in his classic style finish against Mumbai Indians.

ANI | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 08:21 IST
CSK skipper Jadeja bows down to Dhoni (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
All cricket fans witnessed a very heartfelt moment on Thursday when Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja bowed down to MS Dhoni after the latter brought his side to victory in his classic style finish against Mumbai Indians. Dhoni turned back the clock on Thursday scoring an unbeaten 28 from 13 balls to hand Chennai Super Kings their second win of IPL 2022 as they defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. The batter scored 17 runs in the last over, which was being bowled by Jaydev Undakat.

Post-match, Jadeja was seen bowing down and paying his respects to the former Chennai skipper for his unbelievable knock. The video soon went viral on social media and garnered praise from all over. Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and followed the trend in this year's tournament of bowling first.

Mukesh Choudhary of CSK dismissed the openers for a duck in the very first over. After this, MI fought hard with the help of Tilak Varma's 51 off 43 and managed to put up a total of 155. The quick cameo from Pretorius(22 from 14) was very crucial in the end and the classic finisher Dhoni(28* off 13) finished the match with a boundary of the last ball. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

