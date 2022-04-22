IPL 2022: Wishes pour in as MS Dhoni finishes things off in style against MI

After MS Dhoni provided Chennai Super Kings with their second victory of IPL 2022 with his classic last-ball finish, wishes started pouring in from all over the world. Dhoni turned back the clock on Thursday scoring an unbeaten 28 from 13 balls to hand Chennai Super Kings their second win of IPL 2022 as they defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. The batter scored 17 runs in the last over, which was being bowled by Jaydev Undakat.

"MS Dhoni ... Om Finishaya Namaha . What a win. Romba Nalla #MIvsCSK," tweeted former Indian batter Virender Sehwag. "The most awaited match of the tournament #CSKvMI. A much-needed innings by our very own @msdhoni Bhai at the end, always a delight to watch! Congratulations to the whole #CSK team on another massive win," tweeted former Indian batter, Suresh Raina.

Meanwhile, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen also took to his Twitter and hailed the legendary wicketkeeper-batter for his knock and wrote, "His name is MS!" On the other hand, Afghanistan-based Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan wrote, "M S D THE FINISHER."

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and followed the trend in this year's tournament of bowling first. Mukesh Choudhary of CSK dismissed the openers for a duck in the very first over. After this, MI fought hard with the help of Tilak Varma's 51 off 43 and managed to put up a total of 155.

The quick cameo from Pretorius(22 from 14) was very crucial in the end and the classic finisher Dhoni(28* off 13) finished the match with a boundary of the last ball. (ANI)

