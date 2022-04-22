Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Wimbledon ban will 'incite hatred,' says Belarus federation; Mike Tyson involved in an altercation on a plane and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Wimbledon ban will 'incite hatred,' says Belarus federation

The decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine will incite "hatred and intolerance", the Belarus Tennis Federation (BTF) said, adding that they are seeking legal advice on the ban. The grasscourt major announced on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian competitors would be banned from this year's tournament. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

Mike Tyson involved in an altercation on a plane

Mike Tyson was involved in a scuffle with another passenger on an airplane at San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday, his spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. TMZ posted a video that purported to show Tyson punching the passenger, who was seated behind him and previously was seen trying to get Tyson's attention. The other man was shown subsequently in the video with bloody cuts on his head.

Soccer-Liverpool saddened by the recent rise in 'vile' Hillsborough chants

Liverpool said they were saddened by the recent rise in "vile chants" about the Hillsborough Stadium disaster and that they will call on the "full force of the law" to stop it. Ninety-six Liverpool supporters were crushed to death in an over-crowded and fenced-in enclosure at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield before an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in April 1989.

NBA roundup: Grizzlies rally to take series lead vs. Wolves

Desmond Bane scored 26 points to lift the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 104-95 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday in Game 3 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series in Minneapolis. Bane sank seven 3-pointers as the second-seeded Grizzlies overcame a 26-point deficit to seize a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 is Saturday in Minneapolis.

Soccer-Rooney calls for patience with new Man United manager Ten Hag

Wayne Rooney said new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will need time from the board and patience from the fans if his squad rebuild is to be successful. United named Ajax Amsterdam coach Ten Hag as their new manager to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick from the end of this season, with the 52-year-old signing a three-year deal.

Swimming-FINA suspends Olympic champion Rylov for nine months over Putin rally

Swimming's world governing body FINA said on Friday it had suspended Russian Olympic gold medallist Evgeny Rylov for nine months after he attended a rally in Moscow in support of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Rylov, who won gold in 100 and 200 metres backstroke events at last year's Tokyo Olympics, was among several athletes who attended a massive rally at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium last month hosted by President Vladimir Putin.

NHL roundup: Panthers, Flames seal division crowns

Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist as the Florida Panthers clinched the Atlantic Division title and the best record in the Eastern Conference with a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers extended their winning streak to a franchise-record-tying 12 games, matching a run from Dec. 15, 2015, to Jan. 10, 2016.

MLB roundup: Miguel Cabrera goes hitless, but Tigers top Yanks

Miguel Cabrera remained one hit shy of 3,000 for his career while Michael Pineda won his Detroit debut as the Tigers downed the visiting New York Yankees 3-0 on Thursday afternoon. Cabrera was 0-for-3 before he was intentionally walked with runners at second and third and two outs in the eighth inning. The strategy backfired when Austin Meadows followed with a two-run bloop double.

Soccer-Spanish court ends protection for Super League clubs

A Spanish judge has lifted measures that prevented UEFA and FIFA from taking action against clubs that wanted to create a European Super League. In the ruling, published on Thursday, the commercial court in Madrid said it was lifting measures that had been adopted in April last year as even if clubs were punished by FIFA and UEFA it would not stop them from going ahead with their Super League plans.

Soccer-Caretaker manager Jackson urges Burnley to build on Southampton win

Burnley are a point from safety after Thursday's 2-0 win over Southampton and caretaker manager Mike Jackson urged his players to use the result as a platform to secure their Premier League survival. Goals from Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins secured Burnley's fifth win of the season.

